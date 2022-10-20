WLOX Careers
Traffic lights, some businesses without power in D’Iberville

Coast Electric, Public Works, and the D'Iberville Fire Department are on scene directing...
Coast Electric, Public Works, and the D'Iberville Fire Department are on scene directing traffic and trying to solve the issue.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Some traffic lights and businesses are without power in D’Iberville Thursday morning.

Captain Michael Knapp says lights are affected from Auto Mall Parkway to Popps Ferry Road, all the way up to the new Popps Ferry overpass and on Lamey Bridge Road.

They’re not sure what’s caused the outage, but Coast Electric is on scene trying to figure out what’s going on and fix the issue. Knapp says Public Works and the D’Iberville Fire Department are also on scene.

The fire department is in each affected intersection helping to direct traffic, and Public Works is putting up stop signs to help with traffic flow.

Knapp advises drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.

