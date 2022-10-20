Thursday’s Forecast

Cold 30s again this morning with temperatures possibly dropping to near or below freezing. Winds will be even calmer today with dry and sunny skies. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 60s and could briefly pop into perhaps the lower 70s for a few spots. Gradually our weather should turn warmer by the weekend. Afternoon temps will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Saturday into early next week which is much closer to normal for late October. The tropics are still nice and quiet with no new systems expected in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic for the next five days or more. Hurricane season officially ends next month on November 30th.

