Scarecrow Convention spooks up downtown Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Wiggins is a little spooked for fall with a friendly competition.

The “Scarecrow Convention” has been going on for about 10 years, and the frightful sights that welcome people into the city are not something to fear.

They are something to embrace - at least in Wiggins.

“It’s just a fun thing to do,” said Betsy Rowell, Stone County Economic Development Partnership, co-sponsor of the event. “We typically talk about this as a Scarecrow Convention - that the scarecrows come to Wiggins and there’s great things and fun things to with the shops and kind of make it a story that scarecrows are visiting here and they’re here all month for the convention.”

And it’s getting bigger and more popular each year.

This year, almost 4,000 votes were cast for nearly 60 scarecrows throughout the city. A variety of awards were presented this year in three different categories. “Miss Clawdia,” the product of Animal Care Clinic, earned First Place in People’s Choice.

“We have a great time. We have fun doing this,” said Virginia Wick of the Animal Care Clinic. “We have fun figuring out the ideas behind it, on how to put everything together.”

The display took about three days to put it together, so that’s too much work to take it down right away.

“We keep it up as long as we can,” Wick said. “We’ll usually keep it up after Christmas, as long as it holds up and we’ll decorate it for Christmas, we’ll put Christmas hats on it.”

That is if Miss Clawdia will tolerate the attention.

The EDP partners with the Pine Hill Ladies to put on the competition.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.