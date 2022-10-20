WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Scarecrow Convention spooks up downtown Wiggins

By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Wiggins is a little spooked for fall with a friendly competition.

The “Scarecrow Convention” has been going on for about 10 years, and the frightful sights that welcome people into the city are not something to fear.

They are something to embrace - at least in Wiggins.

“It’s just a fun thing to do,” said Betsy Rowell, Stone County Economic Development Partnership, co-sponsor of the event. “We typically talk about this as a Scarecrow Convention - that the scarecrows come to Wiggins and there’s great things and fun things to with the shops and kind of make it a story that scarecrows are visiting here and they’re here all month for the convention.”

And it’s getting bigger and more popular each year.

This year, almost 4,000 votes were cast for nearly 60 scarecrows throughout the city. A variety of awards were presented this year in three different categories. “Miss Clawdia,” the product of Animal Care Clinic, earned First Place in People’s Choice.

“We have a great time. We have fun doing this,” said Virginia Wick of the Animal Care Clinic. “We have fun figuring out the ideas behind it, on how to put everything together.”

The display took about three days to put it together, so that’s too much work to take it down right away.

“We keep it up as long as we can,” Wick said. “We’ll usually keep it up after Christmas, as long as it holds up and we’ll decorate it for Christmas, we’ll put Christmas hats on it.”

That is if Miss Clawdia will tolerate the attention.

The EDP partners with the Pine Hill Ladies to put on the competition.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash on westbound I-10 killed one person and sent another to the hospital. It...
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning.
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a...
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash
Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Charges filed against former Miss. daycare workers who scared children

Latest News

FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
For at least 30 years, the Wiggins Fire Department has been teaching fire prevention to...
Wiggins FD adds a little humor to fire prevention class
They are something to embrace - at least in Wiggins.
Scarecrow Convention spooks up downtown Wiggins
Financial Expert Matt Lattman with Discover Personal Loans has some advice on how to deal with...
How to deal with overwhelming medical debt