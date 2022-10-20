Pascagoula now under a citywide boil water notice

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The entire city of Pascagoula is now under a boil water notice until further notice.

Officials say a water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities has been damaged, and the boil water order was issued “out of an abundance of caution.” Some residents may also be experiencing low water pressure.

Repairs are already underway. Officials say as soon as a treatment sample comes back clear, the boil water notice will be lifted.

WLOX News will update this story as updates become available.

