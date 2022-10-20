Jackson’s crumbling infrastructure causing safety, health hazards for residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in two different Jackson neighborhoods are growing increasingly concerned about the condition of their streets.

They say large sinkholes are causing safety hazards not only for residents but also for government workers.

Some of these residents are particularly concerned as we head into the coldest months of the year, which are typically the toughest on our roads.

If these issues aren’t addressed soon, they fear their streets will only get worse.

Water continues to run along Woodlark Street, and residents say it has been for about three days now.

The street, so saturated, finally gave way Monday afternoon while a postal worker was running routes.

“It’s easy to lose your life on some of these streets,” Scott Suse said. “The potholes are just insane.”

Suse said it’s a blessing that wasn’t what happened Monday because if it wasn’t the mailman who fell through, it could’ve been someone else.

“A lot of kids, younger teenagers, will come flying down this road at night,” he said. “This is such a hard area to see when you top that hill.”

Suse said it’s far from being the first time something like this has happened on Woodlark, and WLBT can attest to that too.

This is what our crews pulled up to back in 2017.

“I would love to know where the money goes because I know we’re paying our taxes, and we’re doing all the things we’re supposed to do. But apparently, we’re just not getting the infrastructure repaired like it should be,” he said.

Residents along Prentiss Street agree.

For over four months now, Luther Jennings said drivers have had to maneuver around a sinkhole in the middle of the road. Some drivers were unsuccessful.

Jennings said it’s also pumping out raw sewage into people’s yards, forcing him to keep his children indoors at times.

“I’m not going to let them sit out here and play in that,” he said. “Children are curious. They like playing in stuff like that, but it’s not going to happen.”

The city of Jackson’s spokesperson says crews are working to address issues like this as fast as they can.

She said the city recently brought on a private contractor to provide some additional manpower.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.