WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

‘He was the best one in the room every time’: Walker Fielder’s friend reflects on memories the two shared

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a parking lot full at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson as family and friends gathered to pay tribute to Walker Fielder. His friend Nelson Thomas shared some of those now-cherished memories with us ahead of the funeral.

“Walker was my best friend,” said Thomas. “He had the most contagious smile, and he was the best one in the room every time.”

The two set their sights on Oxford after graduating from Jackson Academy in 2020.

“Me and Walker just loved Oxford, and I love being with him in that town,” he said.

And they remained close, despite what some would’ve expected to be a dividing factor...Walker pledged Sigma Chi and Nelson, Phi Delta, each later serving as rush chairman.

“That never affected our friendship,” said Nelson Thomas. “Our bond was much greater than that.”

Gameday in the Grove for the Ole Miss-Auburn game landed on Walker’s 21st birthday. The Grove is a place where friends shared many memories. It’s now the spot of their final meeting.

“He had come up to me in our tent,” said Thomas. “I got to tell him a happy birthday and how much I loved him. And we had made plans to go to Baton Rouge on Friday to go to the Ole Miss versus LSU game. God had different plans in mind for us. And I’m thankful that my last words were that I loved him.”

Another close friend, Cyrus Manning, shared photos and a statement with WLBT that said Walker was one of the few people that saw the best side of every situation. He added that he was the most uplifting and loving person that he will ever know.

Manning spent almost every day with Fielder growing up, along with almost every day in college as they were roommates and pledge brothers. He notes that Fielder was more of a brother than a friend.

“It’ll be tough. It’ll be a lot of time for healing,” added Thomas. “But we have a damn good group of people to do it with.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash on westbound I-10 killed one person and sent another to the hospital. It...
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge...
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a...
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash

Latest News

Federal ATF agents are helping Jackson County Police Departments with easing their back logs.
Jackson County authorities receive help from ATF agents with ballistics testing
Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Charges filed against former Miss. daycare workers who scared children
Top Shelf Liquor
Businesses bracing for traffic congestion once road work begins on Highway 49
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will determine who fired the shots and sheriff’s...
Authorities investigating shots fired after armed carjacking in Jackson County