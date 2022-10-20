Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They gave their lives in the line of duty, but their sacrifices weren’t in vain.

Kurt Jacquet and Carl Ohr lost their lives battling a blaze 36 years ago. On Thursday, they were remembered with two ceremonies at separate gravesites.

“It’s wonderful to know how many people loved him, because he loved everybody. That’s what he was here for -- to help and to serve,” said Beatrice Jacquet of her husband who died on the job.

Former Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney was on the staff back then. He tells us the day of the tragedy, Jacquet and Ohr were battling a fire on Reynoir Street. Ohr was have issues with his oxygen. Jacquet tried to help, but both were overcome by the smoke and flames and perished. In fact, Boney says when their bodies were found, Jacquet was holding Ohr.

“Kurt was the Biloxian. The person I aspired to be,” Boney said.

In another amazing twist, Boney says he was supposed to be on duty the day of the fire, but he and Jacquet switched places.

“It was for the greater good of God. It’s what God wanted. It was hard, but God knows best,” Beatrice Jacquet added.

Despite the loss, sweeping changes were made not only with the Biloxi Fire Department, but with others around the country in terms of incident command and accountability.

“We thank you, and we’re proud that Carl Ohr was a firefighter in Biloxi,” said Rosella Ohr Walker, Carl Ohr’s widow.

Anthony Bernard Rosseau was also remembered. He was a fire department mechanic who lost his life in the line of duty in 1951.

