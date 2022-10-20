WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Biloxi firefighters honored for their ultimate sacrifices

Kurt Jacquet and Carl Ohr lost their lives battling a blaze 36 years ago.
Kurt Jacquet and Carl Ohr lost their lives battling a blaze 36 years ago.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They gave their lives in the line of duty, but their sacrifices weren’t in vain.

Kurt Jacquet and Carl Ohr lost their lives battling a blaze 36 years ago. On Thursday, they were remembered with two ceremonies at separate gravesites.

“It’s wonderful to know how many people loved him, because he loved everybody. That’s what he was here for -- to help and to serve,” said Beatrice Jacquet of her husband who died on the job.

Former Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney was on the staff back then. He tells us the day of the tragedy, Jacquet and Ohr were battling a fire on Reynoir Street. Ohr was have issues with his oxygen. Jacquet tried to help, but both were overcome by the smoke and flames and perished. In fact, Boney says when their bodies were found, Jacquet was holding Ohr.

“Kurt was the Biloxian. The person I aspired to be,” Boney said.

In another amazing twist, Boney says he was supposed to be on duty the day of the fire, but he and Jacquet switched places.

“It was for the greater good of God. It’s what God wanted. It was hard, but God knows best,” Beatrice Jacquet added.

Despite the loss, sweeping changes were made not only with the Biloxi Fire Department, but with others around the country in terms of incident command and accountability.

“We thank you, and we’re proud that Carl Ohr was a firefighter in Biloxi,” said Rosella Ohr Walker, Carl Ohr’s widow.

Anthony Bernard Rosseau was also remembered. He was a fire department mechanic who lost his life in the line of duty in 1951.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash on westbound I-10 killed one person and sent another to the hospital. It...
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Miss. State football player dies at 19
Sheriff Mike Ezell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Thomas Cook Thursday morning.
Man arrested, held on 6 charges after armed carjacking in Jackson County
Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a...
Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Officials say damage to a water pump at one of the City of Pascagoula’s water treatment...
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
Tristan Holland
18-year-old extradited to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run
Image: WHSV
Deputies fatally shoot armed barricade suspect in Oxford
Beautiful day
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast