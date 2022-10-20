18-year-old extradited to Oxford, given $25K bond after fatal hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Collierville teen charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run has been extradited back to Oxford.

Tristan Holland, 18, was arrested in Shelby County and is now back in Oxford to face charges there.

Holland is charged with accessory after the fact. He was given a $25,000 bond.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall.

One student, 21-year-old Walker Fielder died and another, 20-year-old Blanche Williamson, remains in the hospital at Regional One.

Oxford police say Holland and the other suspect, 24-year-old Seth Rokitka, knew they injured someone but still left the scene without calling police.

Rokitka is facing charges of manslaughter and DUI.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.