WATCH: GMM celebrates Hancock County with a sunrise show from Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were watching Good Morning Mississippi Wednesday morning, you saw the sun rise over beautiful downtown Bay St. Louis as our crew celebrated Hancock County. We checked in with Stennis Space Center and Lazy Magnolia Brewery, took a mystic ghost tour through Bayou Caddy, met some pirates, and even spent some time walking down memory lane.

If you missed the live show, here’s a look at all the fun we had!

For years, Al Showers was Mr. Hancock County for WLOX News. As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we caught back up with Al to reminisce.

The Pride of Hancock High School Marching Band, the cheerleaders and dance team helped us get our blood pumping on a very chilly morning in Bay St. Louis!

What's better than telling stories about ghosts and pirates while floating through Bayou Caddy in Hancock County? Hop on board for a Mystic Ghost Tour.

Mark Henderson with Lazy Magnolia Brewery talks about the company's beginnings, its focus on Southern culture, and why beer isn't all they're bottling.

Captain Longbeard & Lady Claiborne with the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse tell us about their unique celebrations at Lundi Gras and for Pirate Day in the Bay.

From Apollo to Artemis, Stennis Space Center in Hancock County is where NASA tests every rocket engine before going into space.

WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams is a proud Eagle Scout who has fond, childhood memories of campouts in Hancock County.

Coastal Mississippi Board Member Nikki Moon talks about what makes Hancock County such a special place to live and visit.

What could be more coastal than catching a fish, bringing it to a chef, and then eating it with a beautiful view of the shoreline?

The Hancock High band, dance team and cheerleaders braved the cold weather to bring some school spirit to Good Morning Mississippi. Go Hawks, Go!

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.