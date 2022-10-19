WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

WATCH: Air force member returns home to surprise daughter: ‘I never want to leave’

Joseph Anderson, a father and Air Force member, surprised his daughter at school after returning from a deployment. (Source: KSLA)
By Tayler Davis, Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family in Louisiana is back together again.

On Tuesday, father and U.S. Air Force member Joseph Anderson returned from a deployment in Qatar to surprise his daughter at school.

KSLA shared a video of the touching moment between the father and daughter.

Anderson surprised his daughter and her sixth-grade class at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Shreveport. His wife said he is returning home from his fourth deployment.

The Air Force member said this latest deployment was for six months but hopes it could be his last.

“I think it’s harder on the family when we go there to do our job. It’s the family that takes care of everything while we’re gone. I’m glad they are here to support me, and I never want to leave them again,” Anderson said.

A family in Louisiana is back together again.
A family in Louisiana is back together again. (KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash on westbound I-10 killed one person and sent another to the hospital. It...
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge...
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of...
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false
Top Shelf Liquor
Businesses bracing for traffic congestion once road work begins on Highway 49
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will determine who fired the shots and sheriff’s...
Authorities investigating shots fired after armed carjacking in Jackson County
FILE - The agency will accept the applicant’s self-identified gender identity of either male or...
Social Security now allows individuals to self-select gender