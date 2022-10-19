WLOX Careers
USM police arrests 2 suspects in connection to ‘video prank’ disturbance

The police are currently interviewing witnesses, and the suspects are expected to be facing criminal charges.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff and Will Polston
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Campus police at the University of Southern Mississippi arrested two suspects in connection to a disturbance in a Hattiesburg campus classroom Tuesday afternoon.

According to UPD Chief Rusty Keyes, 23-year-old Kyron Norwood, of Hattiesburg, and 23-year-old Kendrick Thomas, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., were arrested in connection to the case. They were both booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Photo, L to R: Kyron Norwood and Kendrick Thomas.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Norwood was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct - disturbing the peace and making terroristic threats. Thomas was charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct - disturbing the peace and trespassing - willful and malicious.

According to UPD, the suspects are believed to be part of a social media video prank and entered a kinesiology class in Harkins Hall around 4:15 p.m.

“Two male subjects entered the room. One filming a video with his phone, the other dressed in an all-black skeleton outfit with a painted face, making some threatening remarks,” stated Chief Keyes.

The suspects fled from the classroom, and police were able to quickly apprehend the first suspect. The second suspect reported to UPD a short time later without further incident.

The police are currently interviewing witnesses.

Neither of the suspects is believed to be currently affiliated with USM. University Police do not believe there is an ongoing related threat to the USM community.

“We’re just not going to tolerate this type of behavior,” said Chief Keyes. “Students have a right to go to school feeling safe and secure.”

The next session of Forrest County Justice Court is set for Friday, Oct. 21, at noon.

Both men are at Forrest County Adult Correctional Center with their bonds set at $800.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

