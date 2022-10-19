WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

US clears Novavax COVID booster dose

FILE - The FDA said the new booster option for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is for people ...
FILE - The FDA said the new booster option for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is for people age18 and older.(MGN Online / Novavax, Inc.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax.

The Food and Drug Administration said the new booster option is for people 18 and older who can’t get the updated omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters for medical or accessibility reasons -- or who otherwise would not receive a COVID-19 booster shot at all.

The FDA specified the additional Novavax shot was to be used as a first booster -- not for people who’ve already had one or more booster doses already — at least six months after completing their primary shots.

Novavax’s initial two-dose shots have been available since the summer. Novavax is a protein-based vaccine unlike the other COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. including Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

About 48 percent of Americans who received their primary vaccinations have never received that all-important first booster.

“Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults,” said Novavax CEO Stanley Erck in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also signed off on the decision after the FDA.

U.S. health officials have been encouraging Americans to get those updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters to bolster protection against the most common omicron strains ahead of an expected winter surge.

The new Novavax booster is made with that company’s original formula; it still is testing an omicron-targeted recipe.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash on westbound I-10 killed one person and sent another to the hospital. It...
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge...
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of...
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say

Latest News

Tyler Kirkland adds a scoop to a large bag of lithium carbonate at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver...
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia
This image from security video of Christian Secor, seen in a hallway in the U.S. Capitol on...
Ex-UCLA student linked to extremists gets Jan. 6 prison term
FILE - Students at Jana Elementary School began virtual learning after radioactive waste was...
Medical guidance sought after contamination closes school
Authorities in New York State say an 18-year-old was stabbed in a road rage incident.
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says