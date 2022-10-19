Tuesday’s Forecast

We’ve skipped fall and gone straight to winter this morning! Temperatures in South Mississippi have dropped into the 30s and 40s as we start the day. This afternoon will bring cool, sunny, & dry weather with highs in the 60s. Plan on another round of cold 30s tonight. And more cool 60s tomorrow afternoon. Eventually this cool snap will come to an end by this weekend when afternoon temperatures return to the upper 70s and lower 80s which is much closer to normal for this time of year. Expect dry rain-free weather for through this weekend. Our next chance for rain may arrive around next Tuesday when another front tries to move into the region from the west. The tropics are still nice and quiet with no new storms expected in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic for the next five days or more. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

