Overnight fatal crash still impacting I-10 westbound traffic

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight crash on westbound I-10 killed one person and sent another to the hospital. It happened near the 28 mile marker and involved two tractor trailer rigs.

At 6 a.m., the cleanup and investigation was still slowing westbound traffic on I-10. Crews with the Department of Environmental Quality are on scene cleaning up large amounts of fuel spilled during the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC and Gulfport Fire Department all responded to the crash which shut down I-10 for several hours.

