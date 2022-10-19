Moss Point School District making push for greater gains

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave.

So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one.

Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce that his vision to success is clear and obtainable, but he needs community support.

Interim Moss Point School District superintendent Oswago Harper has the baton and he’s picking up the pace.

“Our expectation is to grow again next school year, and really looking forward to the quality Tier 1 instruction that we’re putting before our students each and every day, and also looking to stretch and grow our teachers,” he said.

Harper said he’s pleased with the growth district-wide from the last assessment, but there’s more to do. That takes personal involvement.

“Personally, I did about 35 observations in the first couple of weeks of school and really just wanted to set the stage and set the tone for our leadership team to really show our teachers how important it is for us to inspect what we expect,” he said.

Harper told chamber members that positive reinforcement is a big part of the plan.

New clubs, such as Interact, can provide a way to reach out to the community.

“We have established some very solid relationships with our business and industry and all those external stakeholders,” he said. “We talk about the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. We talk about the Rotary Club and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Those are valuable partnerships.”

Jackson County Chamber’s CEO Paige Roberts agreed.

“Because where your treasure is, there your heart will be also,” she said. “And the community that treasures education, treasures its future and its workforce.”

She has no doubt the trajectory will continue to go up.

“I have never felt better about how strong the leadership team at Moss Point School District is,” she said.

At this point, Vincent is still on administrative leave, and we have not heard back from school board leaders regarding any future developments.

