Mississippi Housing Authority hosts free health fair in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People gathered at the Orange Grove Community Center in Gulfport Wednesday for a free, community health fair.

It was hosted by the South Mississippi Housing Authority.

About 50 vendors showed up to provide health care services and resources.

Various health screenings were available.

You could get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, grab coupons for 3D mammograms, enter to win door prizes and more.

“We decided to have this health fair because of the economy, inflation,” coordinator Mikite Williams told WLOX. “With people not having a whole lot of money, you know, and everything is going higher and higher, we just decided that we would help out as far as doctor bills.”

The group aims to host another health fair in early December.

Those plans are still in the works.

