WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Miss. State football player dies at 19

Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi.(MSU Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi State football player Samuel Westmoreland died at the age of 19.

Westmoreland is a graduate of Tupelo High School and was an industrial technology major in Starkville.

He played offensive line for the Bulldogs football team as a freshman.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Head Football Coach Mike Leach said. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

The school did not disclose a cause of death, but said they are working with Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine what happened.

The school adds that student counseling services are available 5 days a week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight crash on westbound I-10 killed one person and sent another to the hospital. It...
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge...
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of...
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say

Latest News

Southern Miss wins first homecoming game since 2019, eyes second conference win on Saturday...
Southern Miss wins first homecoming game since 2019, eyes second conference win on Saturday
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Rodriguez’s 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) hands off to running back Zach Evans (6) while Auburn...
Ole Miss stays undefeated, rushes past Auburn 48-34
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Coach Hall, Southern Miss looks for offensive improvement on homecoming weekend