Judicial candidates speak at 38th annual Candidates Forum

Tuesday evening, four judicial candidates got the chance to speak to citizens about their positions on hot-button issues.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday evening, four judicial candidates got the chance to speak to citizens about their positions on hot-button issues. North Gulfport Civic Club hosted their 38th annual Candidates Forum at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center.

Lisa Dodson and Stephen Maggio are vying for the title of Circuit Court 2nd Judicial Judge in November; Allison Baker and Mark Watts are up for Harrison County Court Judge.

At the forum, each candidate was given about 3 minutes to respond to questions about relevant topics in the community. We spoke to candidates Baker and Watts about serving the community if selected.

“I think the grassroots campaign like the one I’m running is important for the community because people need to make an informed decision. People need to not only know the qualifications of candidates but also have a conversation with them, ask them questions and get a feel,” Baker said.

“This was a great forum to be able to talk to people because a lot of the time, people don’t get access to judges. They sit up on a bench and don’t get to talk to the litigants. They usually deal with the attorney. So, it was a great event to come out to. I was appreciative of all questions,” Watts said.

School board candidates also took the stage during the forum. The general election is November 8, 2022.

