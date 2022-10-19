Jackson County authorities receive help from ATF agents with ballistics testing

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County authorities are receiving help from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

They are performing ballistic tests that could link the guns stored in their crime labs to crimes in other areas, with Moss Point serving as the focus for Wednesday’s testing.

“We don’t have any jurisdictional lines the way they do,” said ATF Agent Jason Denham. “So, our approach is broader sometimes, and that intelligence that we’re able to foster between these agencies, I think it is invaluable.”

Denham and his team are making the rounds to police departments in Jackson County this week. Usually, these tests would be done at the state crime lab, a much longer process.

“There are a lot of weapons not only in Moss Point but in Jackson County that were sitting on shelves that would potentially have some evidentially value that weren’t being tested, weren’t being fired,” said Deputy Chief Jim Roe. “They got with us and bought their ballistic trailers down and tested all of the weapons here at our department.”

Searching for answers faster comes with the goal of solving violent crimes and arresting repeat offenders.

“So, we want to focus on those individuals and focus our investigative efforts with these agencies and establish who they are and what they may be and basically let them know there is no jurisdictional line we won’t cross be it municipality, county or state,” Denham said.

“We don’t care who puts the bad guys in jail, as long as they go to jail,” Roe said. “If it’s working with ATF, the FBI, IRS, whoever. The goal at the end of the day is to take the bad guys off the street and let the citizens who live in these communities and love these communities let them sleep peacefully at night.”

ATF is making their last rounds at Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

