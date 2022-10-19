Highway 49 railroad work affecting school bus routes in Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Kansas City Southern is replacing a railroad crossing, and it’s set to close lanes in an area that’s already congested.

Highway 49 at the railroad crossing between Interstate 10 and Creosote Road will soon undergo repairs.

The work will affect more than two dozen Harrison County School District routes, forcing some students to be late for class.

“That particular area is a major thoroughfare,” said Harrison County School District Transportation Director Tad Shaw. “We expect to have 27 bus routes that may be affected. Some are going to be easier to mitigate than others, but we do expect potentially some severe delays.”

There are three phases to the project. Northbound lanes will close beginning Sunday at 10 p.m. for up to seven days. That’s followed by the closure of southbound lanes for up to five days. During the final stage, both lanes will be closed as new rails are placed. That will take two more days.

“We’re going to do the best that we can to make sure parents are informed,” Shaw said. “Parents will know what’s going on if we have any time changes for bus routes or if we have to pick up children earlier than we normally do. I highly recommend parents to download the Harrison County School District app.”

All work is expected to be complete no later than Nov. 5. Detour signs will be in place for local traffic during the two-week stretch.

“There never is an opportune time to do these things,” Shaw added. “This isn’t the first time we’ve encountered these road projects and construction. We always do the best that we can to work around them.”

During the southbound lane closure of U.S. 49, I-10 exit ramps for U.S. 49 southbound will be closed. Officials are asking drivers to be on high alert for roadside workers.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.