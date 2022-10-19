Cool and crisp today. Cold again tonight.

It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!

Thursday afternoon will remain cool and crisp, but it will be a little warmer than today. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected. We’ll continue to warm up into the low 80s by Sunday and Monday. We won’t see any rain through the weekend.

In the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days.

