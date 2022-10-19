Businesses bracing for traffic congestion once road work begins on Highway 49

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Highway 49 lane closures looming, there is growing frustration among business owners who will be impacted.

“On a typical day, even during rush hour, Three Rivers Road is a nightmare,” said Top Shelf Liquor owner Susan Gutierrez. “With a little rain, there is usually a wreck. With a lot of rain, there are multiple wrecks.”

Gutierrez is expecting major congestion near her business to affect her revenue and safety.

“Accident potential is going to go way up because there are accidents out here two to three times a month without extra traffic, without weather,” Gutierrez said. “And if we have weather come in, it’s only going to get worse.”

Down the road, barber Kerrick Parker at Gorilla Cuts is also bracing for the worst.

“Three Rivers is only one lane going both ways, so that’s definitely going to be backed up,” Parker said. “So 55,000 people and we’re talking about two weeks. It might take you an hour to get from Dedeaux Road to Walmart.”

The impact begins Sunday. Northbound lanes will be closing at 10 p.m. Closures in southbound lanes and Exit 34-A come a week later. Then, both lanes, north and south, will be closed.

“It’s going to be so congested,” Gutierrez added. “I don’t think anyone will want to get out of the traffic line, buy their liquor, and then get back in the traffic line. Especially if they’re going north.”

All work is scheduled to be complete no later than Nov. 5.

“I hope business doesn’t slow down,” Parker said. “But if it does slow down, it’s for the betterment of the community and everything will get back to normal in a couple of weeks.”

This is a Kansas City Southern Railroad project. However, MDOT will be helping by putting up signs on I-10, Highway 49, 605 and other key areas to alert drivers.

