Authorities investigating shots fired after armed carjacking in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a reported armed carjacking in Jackson County Wednesday.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said a male suspect robbed a couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in st. Martin. Ezell said the suspect took off in the victims’ car, which deputies located later.

Authorities said the suspect refused to stop, starting a pursuit, and that’s when the suspect pulled into a residence in Latimer and shots were fired.

Ezell said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and several charges are pending.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will determine who fired the shots and sheriff’s investigators will handle the criminal charges.

