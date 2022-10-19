WLOX Careers
Authorities investigating shots fired after armed carjacking in Jackson County


The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will determine who fired the shots and sheriff’s investigators will handle the criminal charges.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a reported armed carjacking in Jackson County Wednesday.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said a male suspect robbed a couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in st. Martin. Ezell said the suspect took off in the victims’ car, which deputies located later.

Authorities said the suspect refused to stop, starting a pursuit, and that’s when the suspect pulled into a residence in Latimer and shots were fired.

Ezell said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and several charges are pending.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will determine who fired the shots and sheriff’s investigators will handle the criminal charges.

Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect h3eld up an elderly man and his wife.

