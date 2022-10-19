WLOX Careers
Author donates angel statue to the Old Biloxi Cemetery

A new angel sits facing Carole Marie Manuel's grave at the cemetery.
(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new angel statue was added to the grounds of the Old Biloxi Cemetery.

Over the past several years, Atlanta-based author Kim Carter has been donating angels. Carter has gifted more than six large pieces of statuary to the Biloxi Cemetery.

She was inspired to do so after stumbling across a grave with a broken lamb. The lamb belonged to a little girl named Belle. After doing research, Carter wrote a book inspired by the situation, which she named “Baby Belle.”

On Tuesday at the 16th Annual Old Biloxi Cemetery tour, the author took time to add a new angel statue to one of the graves.

Biloxi Main Street Executive Director Kay Miller said the author brought a new angel and put it in front of a well-known little girl’s grave.

“At the grave of a little girl that had cancer and Elvis visited when she was at the hospital. Unfortunately, the little girl passed away, but Elvis fans came and put pennies on the grave. We put the angel facing her grave, so she has a little angel facing over her,” Miller said.

You can visit the grave of Carole Marie Manuel to see the new angel and get to know more about her relationship with the King of Rock n’ Roll.

Carter is having a meet and greet at the Biloxi Visitors Center on Thursday. She will also be sharing details on her book inspired by the cemetery.

