Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Nick Kremer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An Alabama man has been arrested after reportedly having a dispute with his neighbor over a college football game.

According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. was involved in an argument with a neighbor after Alabama suffered its first loss of the season to Tennessee over the weekend.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Volunteers 52-49 on a field goal as time expired.

Franks Jr. allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument about the game and fired a shotgun at the home.

WAFF reports the house was hit, but no one inside was injured in the shooting.

Officers with the Florence Police Department said they arrested Franks Jr. without any further incident.

Franks Jr. was released on a $30,000 bond.

Alabama authorities say Ricky Franks Jr. has been arrested for shooting a neighbor's house...
Alabama authorities say Ricky Franks Jr. has been arrested for shooting a neighbor's house after a weekend football game.(Florence Police Department)

