Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers

Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The tech giant is cutting close to 1,000 of its employees, according to Axios.

The layoffs will be across numerous divisions, including Edge and Xbox.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the cuts to MarketWatch, adding the company has been forced to make structural changes.

Other tech companies have also recently trimmed their workforce, including Snapchat’s parent company Snap, Apple and Oracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

