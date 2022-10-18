HAPPENING TONIGHT: Hear from four judicial candidates at Gulfport forum

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night is your chance to hear from the candidates in two upcoming judicial races.

The North Gulfport Civic Club’s 38th annual Candidates Forum will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center (3312 Martin Luther King Drive, Gulfport).

Participants can expect to hear from Lisa Dodson and Stephen Maggio, who are the Circuit Court 2nd Judicial District candidates. That position covers Harrison, Hancock and Stone Counties.

Also in attendance will be Allison Baker and Mark Watts, who are running for Harrison County Court Judge.

The general election is on November 8, 2022.

