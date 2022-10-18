WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Hear from four judicial candidates at Gulfport forum

The North Gulfport Civic Club's 38th annual Candidates Forum will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night is your chance to hear from the candidates in two upcoming judicial races.

The North Gulfport Civic Club’s 38th annual Candidates Forum will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center (3312 Martin Luther King Drive, Gulfport).

Participants can expect to hear from Lisa Dodson and Stephen Maggio, who are the Circuit Court 2nd Judicial District candidates. That position covers Harrison, Hancock and Stone Counties.

Also in attendance will be Allison Baker and Mark Watts, who are running for Harrison County Court Judge.

The general election is on November 8, 2022.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Adrian Nigel Sullivan (left) was arrested Monday morning in Jackson, Alabama. Adrian Shamar...
UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Gautier murder
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge...
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run

Latest News

The North Gulfport Civic Club's 38th annual Candidates Forum will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m....
Hear from four judicial candidates at Gulfport forum
Cool and breezy today. Freeze Warning tonight.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Temperatures will likely fall into the 30s across much of South Mississippi after midnight...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Kim McGregor, breast cancer survivor, says the Pink Dress Run happening in Downtown Gulfport...
Breast cancer survivor shares story ahead of Pink Dress Run