FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Tonight

A Freeze Warning is in effect for ALL of South Mississippi from 1AM to 9AM Wednesday. Temperatures will range from about 41 to 30 degrees across South Mississippi which for some will be near or below freezing. Frost and freeze conditions could harm unprotected people and pets and could damage unprotected plants. The temperature in South Mississippi will likely NOT drop low enough to cause damage to unprotected pipes but you know your pipes better than anyone else and you can feel free to protect those too if you want.

