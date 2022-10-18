WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Cool and breezy today. Freeze Warning tonight.

Cool and breezy today. Freeze Warning tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s so much cooler today! We’re only going to be in the mid 60s this afternoon, and it will stay breezy with a wind from the north. Gusts over 20 MPH are possible. With the strong breeze and very low humidity, please avoid all outdoor burning! After the sunset, it will turn much colder. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect, and you’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight!

Wednesday will cool and crisp with highs only in the mid 60s. We’ll see a lot more sunshine. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s by Thursday morning. We’ll begin a gradual warming trend on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday and Saturday will be warmer and sunny. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s.

In the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Adrian Nigel Sullivan (left) was arrested Monday morning in Jackson, Alabama. Adrian Shamar...
UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Gautier murder
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge...
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
Walker Fielder
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run

Latest News

Cool and breezy today. Freeze Warning tonight.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Tonight
Temperatures will likely fall into the 30s across much of South Mississippi after midnight...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Over 1,000 miles of Cold Weather Alerts in effect across the country, including right here in...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast