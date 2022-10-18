Cool and breezy today. Freeze Warning tonight.

It’s so much cooler today! We’re only going to be in the mid 60s this afternoon, and it will stay breezy with a wind from the north. Gusts over 20 MPH are possible. With the strong breeze and very low humidity, please avoid all outdoor burning! After the sunset, it will turn much colder. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect, and you’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight!

Wednesday will cool and crisp with highs only in the mid 60s. We’ll see a lot more sunshine. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s by Thursday morning. We’ll begin a gradual warming trend on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday and Saturday will be warmer and sunny. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s.

In the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days.

