Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County.

Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun.

Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites.

”I have a lot of memories with family coming here. My favorite ride is probably the one that goes in a circle and then stays up,” said fairgoer Janiya Townsel.

Kylor Ware said her favorite ride is the “Yoyo.”

“It goes high and it goes fast,” Ware said.

She has her eyes set on bigger carnival rides.

“I’m not scared at all. I’m a big girl,” Ware said.

“Some of the rides scare me a little,” said Foster Quinn.

For some, it’s all about the adrenaline rush. For others, it’s all about the good eats.

From chicken on a stick, sticky cheese fries, to blooming onions--people lined the street with their taste buds ready.

“We get to rides and eat this great food,” said D’Naja Jones.

“I just love this place,” said Johnny Quin.

Debbie Hodges, chair of the Civic Center, said the Jackson County fair brings several from the Gulf Coast. A few visitors even travel across state lines.

“Our fair is very family orientated and everybody has a great time. There’s ride for everyone,” Hodges said.

Hodges said it took many helping hands to get the carnival up and running.

“We have a great fair association. Every one is doing a great job, and it’s smooth this year. We’re expecting a great turnout with the great weather,” Hodges said.

The Jackson County fair will have Old Settlers Day on Thursday.

Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Folks 70 or older will receive free lunch voucher.

