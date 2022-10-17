Zion: ‘I’m playing Wednesday’

WLOX Careers
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is hope that the Pelicans’ starting five will be at full strength on Wednesday (Oct. 20) when they travel to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets, who are expected to be without two key players of their own.

Zion Williamson played in all but the final preseason game for the Pelicans. He rolled an ankle in the 120-103 loss to Miami in which he scored 11 points in 11 minutes. Williamson was officially listed as “day-to-day” and was limited in practice on Sunday but was a full participant in practice Monday (Oct. 17).

After practice, Williamson told reporters “Oh, I’m playing Wednesday.”

The projected starting lineup never saw the floor together in the preseason, though Williamson did play in starting lineups with guard C.J. McCollum, and Brandon Ingram logged in time with the lead guard as well.

In the final preseason game vs the Hawks, Ingram logged in 19 pts and 3 assists in 20 minutes of play.

Ingram said after the win that the days leading up to opening night will be crucial for roster chemistry.

ESPN reports that Brooklyn is expected to be without guards Seth Curry and Joe Harris on opening night against the Pelicans. Both Curry and Harris underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and are still in their respective rehab plans.

With Harris out of the starting lineup, former LSU guard Cam Thomas will likely be tapped for the start alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt. Ben Simmons is expected to start at power forward with Nic Claxton at center.

