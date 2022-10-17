WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible human remains found along the dry riverbed of the Mississippi River.

“Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a short matter of time before human remains were found,” said Coahoma County resident Crystal Foster.

On Saturday afternoon, Foster said she and her family went to collect rocks along the Mississippi River as they always do, but she says they found more than rocks this time.

“To my surprise, we stumbled upon some human remains,” said Foster.

Foster believes the bones are from different parts of a human body.

“We know we found a rib bone. We found a lower mandible, a jawbone with teeth in it,” said Foster.

She said after finding the bones, she contacted the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“They immediately came out here with several officers and they were taken down and shown the lower jawbone that was found; and also they found the top half of the skull, and they saw the other bones that were discovered as well,” said Foster.

Whatever the skeletal remains belong to, human or not, Foster hopes law enforcement gets answers.

“I just hope that the MBI works quickly on this case and is able to identify the victim to the dental records at the very least so that way their family can get closure because that would bring me some peace at least,” said Foster.

Action News 5 has reached out to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office who told us they can not confirm if any of these bones are human remains at this time.

Coahoma County Coroner Scotty Meredith confirmed he is waiting to hear back from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to possibly start excavating the area this week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday...
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Detour signage will be in place on October 23rd.
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Demonstrators call for justice following death of Jaheim McMillan

Latest News

Adrian McCrimmon, 20
Gautier PD arrests Parkdale Drive murder suspect
Seth Rokitka
Second suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday...
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County
The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
Morning fog with hit-or-miss showers possible today. Turning cooler tonight. Tomorrow will be...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast