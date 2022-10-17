WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Gautier murder

Adrian Nigel Sullivan (left) was arrested Monday morning in Jackson, Alabama. Adrian Shamar...
Adrian Nigel Sullivan (left) was arrested Monday morning in Jackson, Alabama. Adrian Shamar McCrimmon (right) was taken into police custody Monday afternoon. Both men are charged with murder.(Gautier Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A second man wanted for murder in Gautier is now in police custody. Officials say both Adrian Nigel Sullivan, 20, and Adrian Shamar McCrimmon, 20, are charged with the murder of Zachieous Stephens, 19.

McCrimmon was arrested Monday afternoon by U.S. Marshals near Albany New York. Sullivan was arrested a few hours earlier in Jackson, Alabama. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said the victim also had a Jackson, Alabama address.

Stephens’s lifeless body was discovered Thursday afternoon on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive. A neighbor had called police to report a possible death.

Gautier Police Chief David Bever says Stephens was killed inside a vehicle and his body dumped on the property. Investigators have recovered the vehicle where the murder took place.

Bever believes Stephens was found less than 24 hours after he was killed. Harrison County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms Stephens died from a gunshot wound to the head.

One other arrest was made in connection with the case. Ladasia Symone King was arrested by Gautier Police for felony obstructing justice.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gautier Police Department at (228) 497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

