WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Southern Miss wins first homecoming game since 2019, eyes second conference win on Saturday

Southern Miss wins first homecoming game since 2019, eyes second conference win on Saturday...
Southern Miss wins first homecoming game since 2019, eyes second conference win on Saturday (Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)((Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles won their first homecoming game since 2019 and their first-ever Sun Belt Conference game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves 20-19 Saturday night.

For three-quarters of the contest, the Golden Eagles were outplayed and left fans frustrated. However, Jackson native and former Jackson Prep quarterback Jake Lange was able to rally his squad together and get a late win, no matter how ugly.

“Big win for us this past weekend,” said Southern Miss Head Coach Will Hall during his press conference Monday. “We played a much improved Arkansas State team that could be 5-2 right now. We were behind most of the game but were able to win the game. It was a good win moving in the right direction for us. It was a gritty, ugly, tough win for us which is kind of what we are right now. We got [another] tough opponent this week against Texas State.”

Southern Miss’ defense, widely known as the ”Nasty Bunch,” was exceptional against the Red Wolves and has been all year, despite not creating a turnover this past Saturday.

With the Texas State Bobcats being their next opponent and matching up against a quarterback who has thrown at least one interception in five of the Bobcats’ seven games, the turnover battle will be a crucial decider in the upcoming contest and something the Nasty Bunch will have their eyes all over.

“I hope [Texas State’s quarterback] throws it to us a bunch. I’ll take it,” Coach Hall said. “They’ve been doing a great job in the turnover takeaway battle the last two weeks. But we gotta do a better job of not turning it over on offense.”

With Lange coming into the game in relief of starting Southern Miss quarterback Zach Wiclke in the second half of their last game, the Golden Eagles have another question mark looming over the quarterback situation heading into preparation for the Texas State game.

“I don’t know. I will keep that between me right now,” Coach Hall said addressing a possible quarterback competition in practice this week. “We’ll get to practice tomorrow and we’re still thinking through what gives us the best opportunity to win this game and to continue to grow our program.”

Southern Miss will travel to San Maros, Texas to take on the Bobcats on Saturday, October 22, in search of their second consecutive conference win. Kick-off is set for 4 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN Plus.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 after homecoming dance
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
Gautier Police have made an arrest in connection with the Thursday murder of 19-year-old...
Gautier Police arrest one murder suspect, search still on for another
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Demonstrators call for justice following death of Jaheim McMillan

Latest News

Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Rodriguez’s 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) hands off to running back Zach Evans (6) while Auburn...
Ole Miss stays undefeated, rushes past Auburn 48-34
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Coach Hall, Southern Miss looks for offensive improvement on homecoming weekend
Ole Miss, Miss. State baseball release 2023 schedules
SEC releases full baseball schedules, Mississippi State set for return to MGM Park