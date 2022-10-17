WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Second suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Seth Rokitka
Seth Rokitka(Oxford Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend is in police custody, according to Oxford Police Department.

Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday at 8:30 a.m. after he and 18-year-old Tristan Holland reportedly struck two Ole Miss students in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall, killing one student and injuring another early Sunday morning.

Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect
Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect(Action News 5)

The male died on the scene and the female was rushed to a hospital in Memphis.

The male victim was identified as Walker Fielder, an Ole Miss student from Madison, Mississippi.

OPD says Rokitka’s truck was found wrecked in Marshall County and is now impounded. His charges have not been announced at this time.

Holland was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Sunday and is charged with accessory after the fact.

The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.
The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday...
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Detour signage will be in place on October 23rd.
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Demonstrators call for justice following death of Jaheim McMillan

Latest News

Adrian McCrimmon, 20
Gautier PD arrests Parkdale Drive murder suspect
Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday...
Two teen girls found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County
The girl's condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
Morning fog with hit-or-miss showers possible today. Turning cooler tonight. Tomorrow will be...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast