Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour strikes sweet chord with music theme

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour is about how music helped created a nice harmony for Biloxi culture.

The theme? “Music-Makers of Biloxi.”

“It brings back great memories of when my parents were living and what they did in Biloxi and to hear these wonderful people,” said Biloxi resident Marth Hunt Tripp. “I remember the Rockin’ Rebels. They were great. They were fantastic and left so much for all of us to remember.”

The Rockin’ Rebels got their start in the 1950s and made a big impact. Tamaline Blessey is the sister of two of the members, Walter and Gerald Blessey.

“Music has always played a big part in culture on the Coast and the Rockin’ Rebels were part of that, you know,” she said. “And we remember them. And it was nice to see them remembered today.”

Ten stations were scattered throughout the cemetery, attracting large groups of visitors listening to actors portraying such notable musicians as trumpet player Emile “Junie” Desport.

“I love doing this every year,” said actor Cree Cantrell. “I think it is important to pay tribute to our history here in Biloxi, which is so rich. But this particular year, being able to play my wife’s grandfather and someone who’s so loved in Biloxi, it just means the world to me.”

Fiddlin’ Peter Lepre played everywhere on the Coast and in New Orleans.

Actor Brennan Prince quickly learned the essence of his character.

“Just his, I guess, zest for life,” he said. “He really enjoyed everything that he did. He loved playing music. He loved living on the Coast.”

And he loves to share his portrayal with those closest to the man they love, like Lepre’s daughter, Helen Lepre Wiltz.

“I am so grateful for the people who have nominated my dad to be honored today,” she said. “This is an honor. He would have been so happy.”

The tour, presented by Preserve Biloxi and directed by Laurie Rosetti, continues Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

