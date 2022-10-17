Two teens found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the teens were involved in a single-car accident. Their identities are currently being withheld pending the notification of kin.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

