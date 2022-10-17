WLOX Careers
Two teens found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County

Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday...
Two missing teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the teens were involved in a single-car accident. Their identities are currently being withheld pending the notification of kin.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

