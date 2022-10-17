Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday.

Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence on County Farm Road on Saturday to a reported domestic dispute. When they arrived, deputies learned that Fairley went to the home and got into an argument with his ex-wife and another man.

The victims told authorities the argument turned into a fight and that after the fight, Fairley got into his truck and began ramming the other man’s truck several times with the man and Fairley’s daughter inside the vehicle. This caused extensive damage to the other man’s truck, but he and Fairley’s daughter were not injured during the incident.

Authorities said Fairley fled the scene after the incident before deputies arrived. Fairley was eventually taken into custody on Monday at the Harrison County Circuit Court as he was awaiting sentencing on a previous charge.

He was taken to the Harrison County jail, where he is held on a $650,000 bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.