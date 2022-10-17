WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say

Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of...
Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday.

Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence on County Farm Road on Saturday to a reported domestic dispute. When they arrived, deputies learned that Fairley went to the home and got into an argument with his ex-wife and another man.

The victims told authorities the argument turned into a fight and that after the fight, Fairley got into his truck and began ramming the other man’s truck several times with the man and Fairley’s daughter inside the vehicle. This caused extensive damage to the other man’s truck, but he and Fairley’s daughter were not injured during the incident.

Authorities said Fairley fled the scene after the incident before deputies arrived. Fairley was eventually taken into custody on Monday at the Harrison County Circuit Court as he was awaiting sentencing on a previous charge.

He was taken to the Harrison County jail, where he is held on a $650,000 bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash
Tristan Holland
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
Adrian Nigel Sullivan (left) was arrested Monday morning in Jackson, Alabama. Adrian Shamar...
UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in Gautier murder
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Demonstrators call for justice following death of Jaheim McMillan

Latest News

William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge...
Family demands more mental health resources
So far, no funeral plans have been set.
Teens die in crash hours after homecoming
Getting chilly tonight. Even colder by Wednesday morning.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Seth Rokitka (L) and Tristan Holland (R)
Suspect charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Oxford hit-and-run