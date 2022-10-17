Gautier Police arrest one murder suspect, search still on for another

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police have made an arrest in connection with the Thursday murder of 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens.

Adrian Nigel Sullivan was arrested Monday morning in Jackson, Alabama. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd says Stephens had a Jackson, Alabama address as well.

The search is still on for a second suspect, 20-year-old Adrian Shamar McCrimmon.

Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.

Gautier Police Chief David Bever says Stephens was killed inside a vehicle, which investigators have recovered, and dumped on the property.

Bever believes Stephens was found less than 24 hours after he was killed. Harrison County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms Stephens died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief Bever also told us another person has been charged with hindering the investigation.

Those with information are urged to contact Gautier Police Department at (228) 497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

