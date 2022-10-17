WLOX Careers
Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar

Rep. Bennie Thompson
Rep. Bennie Thompson(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Congress is investigating the crisis that left 150,000 people in Mississippi’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer.

Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, sent a letter to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday requesting information on how the state is spending federal funds allotted to enhance local water infrastructure.

The pair of congressional Democrats requested a breakdown of where the state sent funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also traded barbs about a state proposal seeking a private contractor to run Jackson’s water system for one year.

