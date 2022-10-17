Cold blast arrives this week

It’s still been warm and muggy this morning, but a cold front is bring cooler and drier air today! We’ll still be in the upper 70s this afternoon, and the humidity will drop through the day. A few showers are possible, too. Temperatures will crash tonight, and it will turn breezy with winds from the north. Gusts over 20 MPH will be possible. We’ll drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning.

Believe it or not, we’ll only warm up into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday afternoon! With the low humidity and breezy wind, this will increase the risk for fires spreading. Please avoid all outdoor burning on Tuesday. After the sunset, it’ll get very cold! Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s for inland areas. On the coast, we’ll drop into the mid 30s to the low 40s. A Freeze Watch will be in effect overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. You’ll need to protect your pets, plants, and yourself from the cold! We’ll only warm up into the mid 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be a little warmer with highs near 70. We’ll continue to warm up into the mid to upper 70s by Friday and Saturday. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.