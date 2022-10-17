Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness.

Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.

“We just started in the past three months giving back to the community. We’ve been blessed as a small business in the tough times we had to make it through, and we believe it’s best to pay that forward,” Morgan said.

The campaign started after being met by a selfless act.

“Three months ago in my apartment complex, a very nice Indian woman came giving gifts to all of her neighbors on her birthday, and that led me to understand that it’s not about what we can have others do for us, but on such a special day as even a birthday or any other major holiday, we can go above and beyond for those around us,” Morgan said. “And I know that with just food alone, being able to feed someone and worry about what they’re going to eat, you can help them make better decisions for other people throughout the day too.”

Good Karma Cafe was the perfect choice for Morgan.

“They do everything by hand,” he said. “You can literally feel and taste the love in the atmosphere and the time and effort it takes to make that dream come true too. Even though I make the most out of the effort I can put in out of the time I have, I believe we all can, and it makes just one small step in the right direction.”

Morgan said he hopes to expand their reach to other parts of the South Mississippi area and that he intends to keep this going for as long as he can.

