WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win

UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20
UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20(UAB Football)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride and quarterback Dylan Hopkins combined to rush for 240 yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns and UAB downed upset-minded Charlotte 34-20.

McBride’s 13-yard scoring run with 12:24 to play put the Blazers back in front 27-20 after the 2-point conversion.

After forcing the 49ers to punt on consecutive possessions, Hopkins sealed it with a 61-yard scoring jaunt with 1:01 left.

Most Read

Detour signage will be in place on October 23rd.
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
Adrian McCrimmon, 20
Gautier PD searching for Parkdale Drive murder suspect
Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they...
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed

Latest News

A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection...
Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process
Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and...
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Young vs. Hooker a scintillating QB matchup if it happens
Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis scores a touchdown past Mississippi safety Isheem Young (1)...
No. 9 Ole Miss rallies from 10 down, routs Vanderbilt 52-28