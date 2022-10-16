WLOX Careers
Rodriguez’s 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State

Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two second-half scores, Will Levis returned from a one-game absence to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass and No. 22 Kentucky topped No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 on Saturday night to halt a two-game slide.

Rodriguez achieved season highs in yardage and carries (30) in his third game back from a suspension. He rushed for touchdowns of 16 and 7 yards. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) sorely needed his second score for insurance, coming right after Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) within 20-17.

Levis started after missing last week’s 24-14 loss to South Carolina with a left foot injury and began promisingly, even though Kentucky had only a field goal to show for it in a 3-3 first half marred by 16 combined penalties for 124 yards. His 33-yard completion to Barion Brown led to a go-ahead field goal in the third quarter, but he landed hard on his shoulder after being hit while throwing and went to the locker room for examination.

Levis was back for the next possession and eventually threaded a 3-yard touchdown pass to Rahsaan Lewis on fourth down to put Kentucky up 13-10 with 4:10 remaining in the third. Rodriguez bulled ahead to make it 20-10 with 11:43 left, and Kentucky had a chance to extend its lead before Levis threw the interception that got the Bulldogs close.

Forbes had it read right away and jumped the route for an easy pickoff. It was his second pick-six in three games and the fifth of his career, tying an SEC record.

Levis quickly regrouped to hit Dekel Crowdus with a 50-yard strike, and Rodriguez dragged several defenders with him for the 7-yard TD run that was upheld on review.

Levis finished 17 of 23 passing for 230 yards to outdo record-breaking MSU counterpart Will Rogers, who was 25 of 37 for 203 and a 1-yard TD to Austin Williams.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs entered the game clicking in all phases and averaging over 40 points during their three-game winning streak. Everything came to a screeching halt as they reached the end zone just once, and that was midway through the third period. The ground game managed just 22 yards.

Kentucky: The Wildcats looked more whole with Levis back and Rodriguez adding another solid performance. Their defense bounced back big time from a flat second half last week, pressuring Rogers and limiting his receivers’ space after the catch.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State visits No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

Kentucky has a bye before visiting No. 6 Tennessee on Oct. 29.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

