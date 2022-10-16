Persons of interest sought after 1 Ole Miss student killed, another injured behind Oxford City Hall

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - One Ole Miss student has died and another is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.

Both victims were confirmed to be students by a spokesperson for the University of Mississippi.

At approximately 1:14 a.m., the Oxford Police Department received the call.

Officers along with the local fire department arrived and began tending to the two victims almost immediately, police say.

Both victims, a man and woman, were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.

Police say the man succumbed to his injuries. The woman was transferred to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Officials have not yet clarified what injuries the two victims sustained.

The Oxford Police Department has developed two persons of interest in this case along with a gray, four-door pickup truck.

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. pic.twitter.com/oyTCtCyW7G — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) October 16, 2022

The Oxford Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding the persons of interest pictured.

If you have any information please call OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.