WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Pass Christian Gala helps raise funds for students and teachers

Community members gathered at Henderson Park for the gala.
Community members gathered at Henderson Park for the gala.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Pass Christian came together to support schools.

The Pirate Excellence Foundation hosted its first “Stars in the Park” Gala. This is the first time the foundation put on the gala event, which helps support students and teachers.

President of the foundation Chris Daniel said the foundation was founded in 2001 with the purpose to raise money for scholarships and grants.

“It’s really humbling to see the amount of support coming from the community. It’s such a small community, but the generosity that these folks have put into this foundation to help us achieve the goal we are looking for,” Daniel said.

District superintendent Dr. Carla J. Evers among other educators attended the event. Evers told us she community members are very supportive of investing in education.

“I always say that we have so much support from our parents and our community. This is just another one of our testaments to that. This community has wrapped itself around its school. You can tell how much they care for the students by how much we are able to do for our students. The performance we get year in and year out from our students,” Evers said.

Many students used the gala as a way to show off their creativity. Pass Christian High School’s “Voice of The Pass” choir stole the show by performing at the start of the event. The cheer team also performed.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detour signage will be in place on October 23rd.
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
Adrian McCrimmon, 20
Gautier PD searching for Parkdale Drive murder suspect
Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway...
Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
Ground Zero Blues Club
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

Latest News

American Cancer Society held its annual Making Strides walk to raise awareness for breast cancer.
Survivors and supporters come together in “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk
Cannons fire during the Fall Muster battle re-enactment at Beauvoir.
Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir
Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the...
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say