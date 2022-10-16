Pass Christian Gala helps raise funds for students and teachers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Pass Christian came together to support schools.

The Pirate Excellence Foundation hosted its first “Stars in the Park” Gala. This is the first time the foundation put on the gala event, which helps support students and teachers.

President of the foundation Chris Daniel said the foundation was founded in 2001 with the purpose to raise money for scholarships and grants.

“It’s really humbling to see the amount of support coming from the community. It’s such a small community, but the generosity that these folks have put into this foundation to help us achieve the goal we are looking for,” Daniel said.

District superintendent Dr. Carla J. Evers among other educators attended the event. Evers told us she community members are very supportive of investing in education.

“I always say that we have so much support from our parents and our community. This is just another one of our testaments to that. This community has wrapped itself around its school. You can tell how much they care for the students by how much we are able to do for our students. The performance we get year in and year out from our students,” Evers said.

Many students used the gala as a way to show off their creativity. Pass Christian High School’s “Voice of The Pass” choir stole the show by performing at the start of the event. The cheer team also performed.

