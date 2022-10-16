WLOX Careers
Mississippi Renaissance Festival created with special needs children in mind, teaches about Medieval Europe

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Renaissance Festival allows people to travel back to the time of the Scottish War of Independence in the 1300s, a time of blacksmiths, dragons and vikings -- but this is a different type of festival with a specific audience in mind.

“We utilize it to teach non-tactile subjects like history and social studies with voting in a tactile manner for our kids who are on IMPs. Whether it’s ADHD, autism, you name it,” said Jules Poor, the festival organizer. “We allow them to use their brains the way it’s built to work rather than teaching them in a classroom where it doesn’t quite meld with them.”

“Children are like sponges,” said Esther Outlaw. “They come up, ask questions, they look at things, we allow them to touch the different things and they ask questions, they want to learn.”

The mission hits close to home for Jules Poor, the festival organizer.

“We actually made the decision to start this because my own son has special needs,” said Poor. “He has Asperger’s and ADHD, and he struggles in school, and I watched his self-esteem just crash on us before 5th grade hit...I realize that he doesn’t understand how many of him exists, so we decided to build an entire festival dedicated to him.”

Every vendor was excited to help out with the festival’s mission.

“They go home with the knowledge that they didn’t have,” said Outlaw. “And you be surprised that how much knowledge some of them have and they come up with some very interesting questions that make us stop and think.”

“We want him to see that he can do stuff he loves and be successful at it when he does it,” said Poor.

The festival goes to show how deep a mother’s love really is.

Organizers say they plan to keep the festival going as long as they can and have already made plans for next year’s festival.

