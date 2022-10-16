Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point.

“To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”

History isn’t always pretty, but this kind of classroom can help Civil War re-enactors like Don Green, who has been doing this for 20 years, feel connected.

“It makes me feel like I’m walking with my ancestors - my ancestors that served in the war,” he said. “It makes me feel a little part of them when I come and I dress out and I go to a historic site, I’m honoring them as well as enjoying my time as a living historian.”

Being a battlefield drummer is a new experience for 10-year-old Andrew Weems of Carriere. So, a little practice is needed before the big battle because his job is needed.

“Because it keeps some in step and stuff. And it makes the Army look professional.”

The rhythm comes naturally.

“I mean, it wasn’t really that hard,” he said. “It’s just kind of making up your own beat, so you can march to it.”

The battle between the Union and the Confederacy is the highlight of a weekend-long adventure back in time, with re-enactors encamped on the grounds.

Hundreds of people from all over the region came to experience the ground-rattling explosions and the realistic military tactics used.

“My favorite part is watching the cannons go off,” said Sidney Ballard of Louisiana. “They shoot out all these big ole puffs of smoke and stuff. It’s pretty neat. ... I would recommend everybody to come see it at least once.”

And maybe more than that.

“Each year brings something different and something new as far as a different possibility,” Green added. “So, after 20 years, a different battle of a different scenario comes up. And that really helps us keep it fresh and keep it moving forward and keeps me going.”

Another battle reenactment will be at 2 p.m. Sunday.

