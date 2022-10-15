Warm and beautiful this weekend

It’s another great day to be outside! We’ll see nothing but sunshine today, and the humidity won’t be too high. Temperatures will climb up into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

The sky will stay mostly clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds, and the humidity will be a bit higher. Highs will be in the mid 80s. We can’t rule out a few showers by Sunday evening ahead of a cold front. This front will move in by Monday, and a few showers are possible in the morning.

While we’ll still be in the low 80s by Monday afternoon, temperatures will crash by Tuesday. Highs will only reach the mid 60s! Temperatures by Wednesday morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday afternoon will stay cool, but sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

In the tropics, there are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast. Karl is a post-tropical system, and its remnants will move into Mexico. No other tropical development is expected over the next five days.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.