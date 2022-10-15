WLOX Careers
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot

Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department, calling for the release of the body camera and dash cam footage from the night Jaheim McMillan was shot by police.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death.

Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera and dash cam footage from the night Jaheim McMillan was shot by police.

Protesters chanted sayings like “Hands up, Don’t shoot,” “No justice, no peace,” and “Say his name. Jaheim.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General’s Office are handling the investigation into this incident. Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has said the video will be released after the investigation is complete.

